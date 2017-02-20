BREAKING NEWS: Fifth person charged with murder of Northampton teenager Liam Hunt

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a Northampton teenager in the town centre.

All five charged with the murder of 17-year-old Liam Hunt are now set to appear at Birmingham Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday, February 21).

A 16-year-old boy, two 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates Court on Saturday, February 18, where they were remanded into custody.

A further 17-year-old boy appeared before magistrates today and was also remanded in custody.

He will appear together with the other four defendants at tomorrow's hearing.

Liam Hunt died at hospital after receiving stab wounds to the neck in St George's Street.