BREAKING NEWS: Family pays tribute one week after death of Liam Hunt in Northampton

The family of Liam Hunt say they have been "ripped apart" in a statement released one week after he died following an attack in Northampton town centre.

The statement, issued through Northamptonshire Police, said: “On the 14th February 2017 our beloved son Liam Hunt was murdered in Northampton.

“We as a family have been ripped apart. We are devastated and there is nothing but a massive void left in our lives.

“Our boy was no angel but we loved him more than words can express. Liam did not deserve to die the way he did. No child should be taken from their family this way.

“He was not only our son he was a brother grandson nephew and cousin. Liam had his entire life ahead of him until he was so cruelly taken from us.

“We as a family ask to be left alone at this time. All we ask is that if anyone has seen or heard anything no matter how small or seemingly irrelevant please contact the police and help us get justice for Liam," the statement added.

Marking one week since his murder, detectives and uniformed officers returned to the scene of the attack to speak with local residents.

Detective Inspector Phil Mills, said: “It’s now been one week since Liam died and I wanted to get our officers out there to show the community we are doing everything we can and to also remind people that although arrests have been made, we still need anyone with information to make contact with us via 101 or in confidence through Crimestoppers.”