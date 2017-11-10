BREAKING NEWS: Family of victim 'disappointed' at sentence of 'Jekyll and Hyde' Northampton man jailed for rape and blackmail

A Northampton man who used rape, blackmail, indecent assault and physical beatings to control the lives of two women has been jailed.

Winston Reid, 55, refused to appear at Northampton Crown Court today (November 10) where all his "repugnant" crimes were read out before he was sentenced to 20 years.

But the family of one of his victims said they are "disappointed" with the 20-year sentence, as it could mean Reid will be out of prison in as little as eight years.

The court heard how Reid used "a campaign of rape" and threats of publishing indecent photos of his victims.

Reid's defence counsel, Andrew Howard, said: "Mr Reid still continues to deny the offences. There's really nothing I can put forward to mitigate his sentence."

Reid was arrested in 2015 following an appeal on BBC One's Crimewatch after a number of sexual assault allegations were made against him.

He was found guilty on 17 counts by a unanimous verdict at Northampton Crown Court in October.

In an impact statement read out by prosecutor Jonathan Dee, one of the victims said: "The [guilty] verdict means I can begin to feel more like a survivor than a victim.

"I have lost my faith in men. It will always make me question if I can trust a man again. I hope they can put him away so he can never hurt me again."

In his defence, Reid, who chose to represent himself, claimed all the allegations against him were "concocted" by the two women, and any sexual activity was "consensual".

His Honour Judge Tregilgas-Davey said: "One can only imagine the terror these girls went through.

"We heard from friends how one of the victims became 'a wreck' and 'a shell of herself'."

For his abuse of the two victims, Reid was sentenced to 20 years in prison and handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

But the family of one of the victims said they were "disappointed" with the result, as it could mean Reid will be released on license in just eight years."

Judge Tregilgas-Davey said he believed the overall jail term was "the correct sentence".