A man has died following a road collision in Northamptonshire on Monday.

The 83-year-old man was driving a blue Ford Fusion which was involved in the single vehicle collision in Valley Road, Brackley, at about 9.50am, on Monday, June 5.

Sadly, the man died in Horton General Hospital last night.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed this incident, is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.