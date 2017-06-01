BREAKING NEWS: Delays on Northamptonshire road caused by two morning accidents

Two accidents have led to heavy traffic on a Northamptonshire road this morning.

The A43 between Sywell Road and Red House Lane, near Sywell Aerodrome, was shut shortly after an accident opposite the Redhouse Hannington Service Station, which was first reported at 4.30am.

Nearly three hours later, at 7.15am, a second accident - involving a car and a cyclist - was reported at the same location on Sywell Road.

The stretch of road between Northampton and Kettering is no longer shut but remains partially blocked, and this has resulted in long delays and very slow traffic.