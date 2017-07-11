BREAKING NEWS: Delays on A45 near Northampton after two cars flipped in accident

A two-vehicle crash has been reported on a major Northampton Road, causing severe delays for motorists.

Traffic is building after a road incident left one car on its roof and another on its side on the A45, close to junction 15 of the M1, between Mereway and Collingtree.

The incident was first reported at around 2.30pm today (July 11).

A spokeswoman from Northamptonshire Police said: "It appears a car overturned while towing another car on the A45.

"No one has been reported injured."

Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for details. There is no information as to the nature of any injuries to those involved.