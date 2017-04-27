BREAKING NEWS: David Mackintosh says he will NOT stand for re-election in Northampton South

Northampton South MP David Mackintosh has announced he will not be standing for re-election in the Northampton South Constituency.

Revealing his decision on Twitter on Thursday night, Mr Mackintosh said it had been an honour to represent the town.

“It has been an honour and privilege but I have decided not to seek re-election as an MP but wish @theresa_may the best of luck on 8th June,” the tweet of Mr Mackintosh’s verified social media account said this evening.

Mr Mackintosh was facing a battle to get re-elected after some senior Conservatives on the executive committee of Northampton South Conservatives Association withdrew their support.

More to follow

Download our app by clicking here to download from Google Play or clicking here to download from Apple’s App Store.