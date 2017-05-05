BREAKING NEWS: Conservatives retain control of Northamptonshire County Council

The Conservative party has reached an unassailable lead in the county council elections.

The Tories have taken 30 of the 57 seats available, which means they will retain control of County Hall for the next four years.

Earlier today, Conservative group leader Heather Smith said she was thrilled with retaining her retaining her seat: "Euphoric really. All news has been incredibly good news all morning.

" A lot of candidates worked incredibly hard they deserve to do well.

"There are 57 seats in the county, let's try and go for 40, that's my little target really."

Updates to follow.