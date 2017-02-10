BREAKING NEWS: Car overturns after accident at major roundabout in Northampton

Emergency services are dealing with an accident in Northampton after a car overturned on to its roof.

The incident happened on Lumbertubs Way shortly after 10am at the roundabout with St Gregorys Road and Tonmead Road.

Northamptonshire Police said one person was trapped in the vehicle, but it was believed injuries were minor. Emergency services are at the scene.

Delays quickly built up in the area, police say the incident will be on-going for some hours as they free the trapped person and then recover the vehicle.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

