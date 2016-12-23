BREAKING NEWS: Car crashes into barriers outside Northampton pub

A car crashed into safety barriers outside a Northampton pub on Friday morning.

The accident happened just after 10.30am opposite the Picturedrome in Kettering Road.

Both lanes were opened and there were some minor delays. Two ambulances and two police cars were at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire police said: "Police were called to a collision at 10.31am outside the florist on Kettering Road, where two cars were involved.

"Emergency services are now in attendance and two people from one car are being treated by paramedics at the scene."

There are no further details about the nature of the accident, nor any injuries to those involved.