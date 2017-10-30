BREAKING NEWS: Builders who ensured a Northampton pensioner was penniless when he died are jailed for total of 12 years

Four rogue builders who together conned over £30,000 from an elderly Northampton man, as well as dozens of other pensioners across the country, have been jailed.

Northampton Crown Court today (October 30) heard how Charles Doherty, 28, John Lee, 44, Michael Rooksby, 28, and Charles Michael Hugh Doherty, 33, swindled 28 households across the Midlands for more than £138,000.

They targeted and used cold-calling tactics on elderly and vulnerable homeowners to "fix their roofs", before ordering them to pay thousands of pounds for their "negligible" work.

Five of their victims died during Trading Standards investigations, including one elderly man from Northampton was left penniless by their schemes.

They were sentenced to a total of over 12 years.

Updates to follow.