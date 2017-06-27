BREAKING NEWS: Boy, 11, dies after suffering burns at rail depot near Daventry

Ain 11-year-old boy has sadly died after he sustained serious electrical burns at a rail depot near Daventry.

Officers were called to the Daventry International Rail Freight Depot shortly before 5.20pm today and attended alongside paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Upon arrival, a young boy was discovered at the scene with serious electrical burns. Paramedics, including the air ambulance, worked on the young boy but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"His death is being treated as unexplained whilst extensive enquiries are made to understand what happened."

Detective Inspector Gareth Davies British Transport Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of this young boy during what must be an incredibly difficult time. I have specially trained officers supporting the family as they try to come to terms with this awful news.

“Our focus is now fixed on understanding exactly what happened and how this young boy came to receive these awful injuries. Therefore, I would be looking to hear from anyone who may have seen a young boy enter this depot at around 5pm.

"If you were in the area or have any information, no matter how small, please do get in touch as soon as possible. The family will be desperate for answers and we will be working tirelessly to get them answers they will be seeking.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 367 of 27/06/2017.