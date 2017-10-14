Search

BREAKING NEWS: Armed police attend Kettering street after reported 'shooting'

Field Street in Kettering has been taped off by police following an incident earlier today.
Witnesses have reported armed police attending a street in Kettering after eye-witnesses claimed there had been a "shooting".

Several police officers and paramedics were sent to Field Street, Kettering, earlier this evening and an area of the street has been taped off.

Eyewitnesses have reported a "shooting" on the street and have claimed to see armed police enter a building.

However, both reports are unconfirmed at this stage.