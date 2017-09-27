BREAKING NEWS: Air ambulance scrambled to main Northampton road after car and bike collide

A main Northampton road is closed following a serious collision between a car and a bike.

The A5199 Welford Road is shut in both directions following the collision near the junction for High Street, Kingsthorpe.

AA Travel is reporting that a car and bike were involved in the incident.

There are currently long queues on the A508 Harborough Road as a result of the collision.

Updates to follow.

