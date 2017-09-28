Search

BREAKING NEWS: Air ambulance called to Northampton road where house has been taped off

The scene at Balfour Road this afternoon.
Police and ambulance crews have been called to a house in Northampton following a major incident thias afternoon.

Details of the incident are still unclear, but eyewitnesses have reported seeing several police cars outside a house in Balfour Road, Kingsthorpe Hollow, in the past hour.

Police outside the cordoned off house in Balfour Road.

A house is currently taped off, while other witnesses claim to have seen an air ambulance land at the nearby Malcolm Arnold Academy playing fields.

Updates to follow.

Police outside the house in Kingsthorpe Hollow.

