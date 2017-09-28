BREAKING NEWS: Air ambulance called to Northampton road where house has been taped off

Police and ambulance crews have been called to a house in Northampton following a major incident thias afternoon.
Details of the incident are still unclear, but eyewitnesses have reported seeing several police cars outside a house in Balfour Road, Kingsthorpe Hollow, in the past hour.
A house is currently taped off, while other witnesses claim to have seen an air ambulance land at the nearby Malcolm Arnold Academy playing fields.
Updates to follow.
