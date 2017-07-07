BREAKING NEWS: Air ambulance called to Northampton after motorcyclist is seriously injured in collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a serious collision near the centre of Northampton.

Police, fire and ambulance services are currently at the scene of the crash between a car and a motorbike in Tollgate Way, Sixfields, which was reported at 3.30pm.

The scene of the crash in Tollgate Way.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said the service has been called to clear up an oil spill as a result of the collision, near the roundabout with Westgate Road.

Tollgate Way is closed in the northbound direction.

Roads in the area around Sixfields roundabout are experiencing severe delays due to the incident, in particular, those travelling into town on the A4500 Weedon Road.