BREAKING NEWS: Academy announces plans for new 420 pupil school to serve massive Northampton housing development

An academy trust has today revealed plans for a new primary school set to serve the massive Buckton Fields development in Northampton.

The Preston Hedge’s Academy Trust today announced the addition of a new school in the community of Buckton Fields in Kingsthorpe to serve the 1,000 homes that will be eventually built on the land.

A spokesman for Preston Hedges Academy Trust said: "We are very much looking forward to working with the new community of Buckton Fields, to deliver exceptional school experiences for the local children and their families.

"We will work tirelessly to ensure that the all our schools are prepared to deliver an 'outstanding' primary education'."

The new school, set to be called Buckton Fields Primary School is part of the expansion of the trust, alongside Preston Hedge’s Primary School in Wootton Fields, which was rated "Outstanding" in all areas by Ofsted.

Buckton Fields Primary School will be set-up on the trust’s key ethos of "fun, creativity and achievement' while having its own unique curriculum, values and leadership.

Pineham Barns Primary School - another Preston Hedges Academy Trust school - is set to open in September 2017.