BREAKING NEWS: A45 closed westbound in Northampton after accident

Drivers are being warned of severe delays on the A45 in Northampton after it was closed following an accident at about 5pm on Friday.

Highways England reported that the A45 westbound between the junctions of the A508 Northampton and the M1 was closed following the accident.

They reported that the road was expected to clear "between 6.15pm and 6.30pm" but delays were expected to last until about 7.30pm.

There are no details as to the nature of the accident.