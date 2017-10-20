BREAKING NEWS: 53-year-old man cleared of all charges over alleged Northampton graveyard sex attack

A Northampton man charged with rape over an incident in a town centre graveyard has been cleared of all charges.

Eric Herminie, 53, of Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe, was found not guilty of three counts of rape and three counts of assault by penetration at Northampton Crown Court today (October 20).

He was arrested after an alleged sex attack against a woman on a night out in May in the graveyard of St Giles Church. Today he was proven innocent.

