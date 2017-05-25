BREAKING NEWS: 22-year-old man from Northampton dies after motorbike crash

A 22-year-old man from Northampton died after an accident involving the motorbike he was riding and a car, police have confirmed this afternoon.

Stuart Hutchings, 22, of Southfields, Northampton, died yesterday (Wednesday, 24 May) at University Hospital, Coventry, as a result of injuries sustained in the collision which happened in Eastern Avenue North, Kingsthorpe, close to the junction with Eastern Close.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "At about 8.30pm, a red Ford Fiesta (new shape) and a white motocross bike were in collision.

"As a result, Mr Hutchings, who was riding the motorbike, sustained serious head injuries. The two occupants of the Ford Fiesta were uninjured.

Police investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses who saw the collision itself, or either of the vehicles involved prior to it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.