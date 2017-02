Four people are set to appear at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court this morning, charged with the murder of 17-year-old Liam Hunt.

A 16-year-old boy, two 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man have been charged.

A 17-year-old boy has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Liam died after being stabbed in an incident at Aldbury Court, off St George’s Street, Northampton, on February 14.