BREAKING: Former Corby teaching assistant admits 15 child sex offences

A former Corby Business Academy teaching assistant has pleaded guilty to child grooming and indecent images charges.

Stuart Baker, 40, appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court this morning, where he pleaded guilty to 10 charges of inciting children to engage in sexual activity and a further five relating to the making and distribution of indecent images of children.

Baker will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, May 26.

His bail conditions include a bar on any unsupervised contact with anybody under 18, not to use any devices capable of connecting with the internet.