Drivers were being warned of delays on Thursday evening after an accident on the A43 in Northampton.

The accident involved an articulated lorry and happened before 5pm on Lumbertubs Way. Both directions were affected, traffic reports were stating at about 5.15pm, with delays on other roads in the area.

No details are known about the nature of any injuries.

