BREAKING: Air ambulance on scene in Northampton after 'serious' crash closes surrounding roads

All emergency services are attending an incident in Northampton following a serious crash involving a motor bike and a van.

The incident took place on Spencer Bridge Road near the Super Sausage Restaurant this afternoon (June 7).

The scene of the incident

Northamptonshire Police say one person is believed to have serious injuries.

The A4500 Spencer Bridge Road is closed over the railway bridge. The other roads approaching the junction have since reopened.

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were alerted to an incident on Spencer Bridge Road by a member of the public who witnessed a collision involving a motorcyclist.

"We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a car and the air ambulance.

"The patient was taken by the helicopter crew to Coventry and Walsgrave."