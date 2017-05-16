Brazen robber drives MOTORBIKE into supermarket in Northampton

A manhunt has been launched after a robber attempted to ride his motorbike into a supermarket in Northampton.

Remarkably though, a member of staff was standing in the doorway of the Co-Op in Main Road, Duston, which prevented the offender from entering the store.

The man riding the silver BMW motorbike threatened the shop worker and demanded money, however, this was refused and he drove off.

The incident took place on Thursday, April 27 at 10.20am, Northamptonshire Police have today revealed.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender was white, aged under 30, very slim and he wore a blue tracksuit top, blue jeans and trainers. He also wore motorcycle gloves and a black, blue and white helmet."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it. They would also like to speak to anyone who may recognise the man pictured.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111