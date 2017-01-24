Braybrooke Traveller site shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a 17-year-old at a Traveller site near Desborough.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police raided a property in Peterborough this morning.

A scene from the site of the shooting at the Greenfields travellers site in Braybrooke. Pictures by Andrew Carpenter.

Det Sgt Carrie Powers, from the Organised Crime team, said: “Northamptonshire officers this morning carried out a warrant at a property in Hinchcliffe, Peterborough.

“A 41 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“The arrest was made in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old boy at the Greenfield Traveller site, Braybrooke, on Sunday, July 10.

“The victim suffered serious life-changing injuries.

Greenfields in Braybrooke

“The 41-year-old man has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

“A number of other people, who have been arrested since this complex investigation started, remain on police bail.

“Northamptonshire Police are continuing to appeal for information about the incident in Braybrooke.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident should call police 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Three men, aged 34, 35 and 40, were initially arrested following the incident and released on bail.

A month later three more men, aged 24, 29 and 37, were arrested and subsequently released on bail pending further inquiries.

Officers executed two further warrants in Northamptonshire in November 15 when a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were arrested.

No charges have yet been brought against any of those arrested.