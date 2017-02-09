Brackley pupils entertained during National Storytelling Week

Stories were brought to life in front of the eyes of pupils at Bracken Leas Primary School thanks to a storytelling event at a new housing development.

The Barratt Homes show home was transformed into to a theatre to mark National Storytelling Week.

Richard York, a member of the Society for Storytelling, spent the day at the Halse Road development in Brackley, telling traditional stories to the pupils providing his own soundtrack with a variety of instruments, including a Greek lyre, a Hurdy-gurdy and a thumb piano.

Rachel Gallyot, Head teacher said: “It was a lovely opportunity for them to hear stories brought to life.”