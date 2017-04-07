Boy threatened in Northampton park by knife-wielding teenager

A 15-year-old boy was threatened with a knife by another teenager while walking through a Northampton park.

The incident took place in Eastfield Park, off Booth Lane North, Northampton, between 4pm and 4.30pm on March 23.

A teenage boy approached the victim and shouted abuse while holding a knife.

The 15-year-old victim ran off and was not injured in the incident.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident. Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.