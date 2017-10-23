Boy, aged 14, stabbed robbery victim four times in Northampton as friend brandished machete

An attempted robbery resulting in a man being stabbed and involving two boys aged about 14 took place in Northampton early last Saturday.

The incident happened between 4am and 5am on October 21 in an alleyway where Melbourne Walk meets New Town Road, just off Wellingborough Road.

The 58-year-old victim suffered four puncture wounds to his right leg.

One boy, aged about 14, was brandishing a machete with a 50cm-long blade and is described as white, 5ft 7in with a medium build and dyed black spiky hair. He was wearing a dark jacket, trousers and trainers

The second boy, also aged about 14, is white, of similar height and build, and he had wavy, blonde hair with a fringe. He wore a mid-tone coloured jacket and carried a pocket knife which he used to stab the victim.

Two females were also at the scene of the attempted robbery. Both were about 5ft and wore dark jackets with fur-rimmed hoods pulled up. All of the suspects spoke in English and another language.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.