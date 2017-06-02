Boy, 17, ‘threatened with gun’ in attempted robbery near Kettering

A 17-year-old boy was threatened with what is believed to have been a gun in an attempted robbery near Kettering.

At around 10.30pm on Wednesday (May 31), the victim was riding a motorcycle along Windmill Avenue in Kettering when he became aware of a small black car driving very close behind him.

When the vehicles got to Polwell Lane in Barton Seagrave, the car repeatedly flashed its headlights, causing the motorcyclist to stop.

The car pulled up next to the motorcycle, colliding with it in the process.

The front passenger got out of the car and threatened the victim, telling him that he was going to steal his motorcycle and bag.

The man is believed to have been carrying a small silver-coloured, snub-nosed revolver with a black handle.

As the motorcycle was damaged, the man got back into the car and drove off towards Burton Latimer.

The victim was not hurt, but there was substantial damage done to the motorcycle.

The offender is described as black, aged between 19 and 25, around 5ft 9ins to 6ft tall and of slim build.

He had short dark afro hair and a messy goatee beard.

He was wearing dark clothing.

The vehicle was a small black car with heavily tinted windows and may have been either a Vauxhall Astra or a Corsa.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.