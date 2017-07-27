Boy, 17, pleads not guilty to attempted murder over Northampton stabbing

Have your say

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a stabbing in Kings Heath in June.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared via video link from prison at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (July 26).

He also pleaded not guilty to attempted murder as well as three other charges related to the attack, including wounding with intent, possessing a bladed article and theft of a mobile phone.

His trial is scheduled for December at Northampton Crown Court.

Officers were called to Mill Lane, Kings Heath, shortly before 4am on June 20 after they received reports of an injured man stumbling near a road.

The 30-year-old victim had suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest, back and abdomen and was taken by paramedics to Northampton General Hospital.