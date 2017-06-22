Boy, 17, charged over Kings Heath stabbing

A teenager from Northampton is set to appear in magistrates’ court this morning.

He has been charged with Section 18 GBH with intent after a stabbing in the early hours of Tuesday near the Kings Heath pitches.

A second male who was arrested in connection with the incident - whose age has not been revealed by police - has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers were called after they received reports of a man stumbling outside an address close to the Mill Lane-Nene Way junction shortly before 4am on Tuesday, 20 June.

The 30-year-old victim had suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest, back and abdomen and was taken by paramedics to Northampton General Hospital. His condition remained serious last night.