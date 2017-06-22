Boy, 17, charged over Kings Heath stabbing

A teenager from Northampton is set to appear in magistrates’ court this morning.
He has been charged with Section 18 GBH with intent after a stabbing in the early hours of Tuesday near the Kings Heath pitches.
A second male who was arrested in connection with the incident - whose age has not been revealed by police - has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Officers were called after they received reports of a man stumbling outside an address close to the Mill Lane-Nene Way junction shortly before 4am on Tuesday, 20 June.
The 30-year-old victim had suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest, back and abdomen and was taken by paramedics to Northampton General Hospital. His condition remained serious last night.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northampton Chronicle and Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.