Boy, 13, threatened by robber armed with a knife in Northampton

A 13-year-old boy was threatened at knifepoint in Northampton by a robber who stole his bike, Northamptonshire Police have revealed.

The incident happened at about 9.15pm on Saturday, August 19 in Bridgewater Drive between the footpath and trees, next to the yellow zig-zag lines by the entrance of Trinity Road.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The victim was pushing his red mountain bike when he was threatened at knifepoint by a white male who demanded his bike.

"The male was 6ft and overweight with pale skin. He was wearing a dark grey hoody with the hood up, light grey tracksuit bottoms and red Nike trainers.

"He had dark hair and a line in his right eyebrow towards the centre of his face as if it was shaved into it," he added.

The offender rode off on the bike down Bridgewater Drive towards the Billing Road end of the road.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.