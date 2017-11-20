Boy, 11, assaulted in Rothwell

A boy was grabbed by the neck and told to get into a car by a man in Rothwell.

The incident took place between 3pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday (November 15) outside Rothwell Medical Centre in Desborough Road.

The victim had been play fighting with a friend when two men approached him.

One of them grabbed him by the neck and called him a thug.

He then demanded the boy get in his car to have his photo taken.

The second man spotted the boy was frightened and told the first suspect to let him go.

The first man then drove off at speed in a blue Peugeot car while the second suspect returned to his white Mercedes convertible.

The first man was described as white but very tanned and he spoke poor English.

He was aged in his early 20s and was about 5ft 2in with an athletic build, short black hair and stubble.

The Mercedes driver was white, aged in his late 50s, 5ft 6in with an average build.

He was wearing a grey blazer and a white shirt.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.