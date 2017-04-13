Boxing hero Bruno to speak at charity event in Northampton in memory of 'fun' and 'loving' fallen soldier

Sporting legend Frank Bruno is set to give a talk about his life and career in and out of the boxing ring in honour of a former Lance Sergeant of the Irish Guards who was killed in action while in Afghanistan.

Colette Linden of Overstone has arranged a celebrity sportsman’s evening at Barratts Snooker Club and Bar in Kingsthorpe Road, which will pay tribute to her late nephew, Lance Sergeant Mark Burgan, 1st Battalion of the Irish Guards.

The Mark Burgan memorial charity fundraiser will also welcome ex-FA professional referee Geoff Winters, who will host the night.

All funds will be donated to Cancer Research UK and the Irish Guards Appeal for soldiers suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

After speaking out about his life, Mr Bruno will participate in an audience question and answer session before a sporting memorabilia auction and raffle.

Colette, said: "He was my sister and brother-in-law's only son, their blue-eyed boy, and the protective brother of his three beautiful sisters Laura, Kate and Jayne.

"As an aunt, I could never begin to imagine how his parents feel but I know he left a void in our family that can never be filled.

"I started Mark's Fund because his name and memory mean so much, I wanted to be able to help and support others in his name . He was such a fun-loving character and always had time for everyone and had a heart of gold."

The Lance Sergeant was originally born in Liverpool but often came to visit his auntie and uncle at their home in Overstone and was in Northampton during his last three days before heading off to Afghan where he was killed six days before returning home.

The night will go-ahead on May 11, at 6pm and tickets can be purchased at Barratts Snooker Club and Bar or by getting in touch with Colette at: info@markburgan.com.

Tickets cost £35, which includes a photo with Frank Bruno as well as a hot mean during the interval.