Borough raises no objection to massive 1,050 homes plan and park and ride scheme north of the town

Planning chiefs at Northampton Borough Council have raised no objection to a massive homes plan to the north of the town - though the eventual decision will be down to councillors in Daventry.

Ensign Group Limited wants to build 1,050 homes on land at Brampton Lane, Boughton, complete with a residential care home, a park and ride facility with 500 spaces and a primary school.

While the scheme won outline approval to proceed with the scheme six years ago, the developers have only recently decided to submit further environmental reports needed to get the full go ahead.

The full proposals are finally due to be decided by Daventry District Council in the coming weeks and Northampton Borough Council, as a key consultee, has decided to raise no objections to the Buckton Fields plans.

However, the authority has asked that "further information is sought regarding air quality" and states the development "should provide a definitive way of mitigating the impact on Harborough Road".

Papers before Northampton Borough Council's planning board, due to be debated next week, show that Ensign Group has now agreed to contribute a chunk of funding to the controversial North-West Relief Road scheme, which many residents in Kingsthorpe and Boughton believe will deposit even more traffic on the Welford Road by the Windhover pub.

Northampton Borough Council planners have urged Ensign Group to "seek financial contributions to a bus service provision to the site" and incentives for people to use the park and ride that will come as part of the plans.

Since the outline plans were passed, developers have already commenced building at Buckton Fields.

The park and ride scheme would be connected to the Welford Road, an illustrative marterplan submitted with the proposals states.

The proposals will be discussed at the Northampton Borough Council planning committee next Tuesday, November 22, at 5.30pm.