Born and bred Northampton couple Judy and Raymond celebrate 60 years of marriage together

A couple who have lived in Northampton their whole lives are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

In just two weeks time, on July 6, Raymond and Judy Merrick, from Kingsthorpe, will have been married for 60 years.

They were married in 1957 at St Lawrence Church in Northampton.

They were both born and bred in Northampton. Judy met Raymond on a night out with friends around Christmas time 66 years ago, when Raymond was 21 and Judy was 18.

Remembering their first meeting, Judy, 82, said: "He didn't have a lot of money but he was well dressed and always laughing about something. He still is. Nothing has really changed about him, even today."

Raymond, 87, said: "I'm not sure what it was but I liked her. I liked what I saw, I guess.

"There were so many cinemas and pubs and places to go in Northampton back then. We had a very nice time when we were going out."

The pair are also lifelong Chronicle & Echo readers.

They have been together ever since. They remember their wedding in 1957 at the St Lawrence Church, in Duke Street, Northampton as a day that went "as well as it could".

Before long, they moved into their first house in Arnold Street, which they bought on a mortgage for £859. They had their two daughters, Clare and Sally, and remember being the busiest house on the block.

Judy said: "We had our kids, then all our friends, and all their kids too. Ours was the biggest so we had guests very often. We were heaving around Christmas time.

"Northampton was always a good town to live in. There were once plenty going on for us to do, with theatres and cinemas and pubs to visit. There's not so much for us anymore. It's like the town has expanded but the town centre has shrunk."

Now living in Kingsthorpe, Judy and Raymond say the secret to staying together is simple.

Raymond said: "You've got to live within your means and don't spend money you don't have. The rest is just speaking your mind to each other.

"We've never really had any arguments or falling outs. We're just good together."

Throughout their 60 years together in Northampton, one thing has always stayed the same though.

Judy said: "I love the Chron. Now as much as ever. I used to read it every day, sometimes twice over, just in case I missed something. If it wasn't on my doorstep in the morning, I would be fuming.

"I love reading the "hatch, match and dispatch" bits - that's who's been born, who's got married and who's died."

Judy and Raymond's daughter Clare said: "Thye don't think much of the fact they've been married 60 years. But I tell them they should be proud of it, because I am."