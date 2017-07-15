Boots confirms it will close short-lived drive-thru store in Northampton

A Boots store in St James Retail Park is closing it's doors on August 12 after six years of trade.

The store, which has shut the drive-thru service, is laid out like a normal Boots shop but has car window-level hatches where motorists once could hand in their prescriptions before driving to another window to collect their medicines.

A Boots UK spokeswoman said: “At Boots UK, we continually review our store locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most, and can confirm that we have taken the decision to close the store on the St James retail park in Northampton.

"We remain committed to our presence in Northampton and are working to communicate with our customers to highlight other Boots pharmacies in the Northampton area.”