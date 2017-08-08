'Blue's a pretty boy then': Are you the owner of mystery Northampton parrot?

A family are appealing for the owners of an unexpected winged visitor to their Northampton home to get in touch.

Abington resident Jo Ewen is hoping the owners of a blue Quaker parrot that flew into her garden on Saturday, August 5, can get in contact with the Chronicle & Echo.

She said: "The bird is ringed and we have been advised to ensure anyone claiming to be the owner must give us the ring number before we release him to them."

The Ewens live in the NN3 area close to Abington Park and have already put a number of posters up around their street to no avail.

Quaker parrots are highly intelligent, social birds who can remember numerous words and phrases.

If you are the owner of Blue here, get in touch with the Chron via our Facebook page here, by emailing us via editor@northantsnews.co.uk or by calling us on 01604 467039 and we will put you in touch.