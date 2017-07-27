Blisworth Scouts reach peak of fundraising for great outdoors

Leaders from a Northampton youth group have thanked everyone who helped them to successfully complete the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge.

The quartet, who help run the 1st Blisworth Scout Group, climbed to the top of the highest mountains of England, Scotland and Wales all within 24 hours.

Scout group leaders Steven Smith, Pete Rock, Steve Watkins and Michelle Watkins accomplished the challenge climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon and the feat travelling between them.

With all money raised going to buy the Group camping equipment, local construction firm, R G Carter, boosted the team with sponsorship of a van and fuel, enabling them to complete the challenge in 22 hours and 53 minutes and 53 seconds.

Leader Michelle Watkins who also works as a receptionist at R G Carter, said: “We would like to thank R G Carter for being supportive and providing us with the vehicle. “Without the van, we could not have completed this task in the amazing time in which we did.”

Michelle and her husband Steve provided support for the walkers, cooking, and driving the nearly 500 miles between locations, mountains and over 1,200 miles in total.

To add to the £339 already donated please visit www.mydonate.bt.com/events/1stblisworth3peaks/439429