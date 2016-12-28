Blinds and curtains stolen from Corby garage

A selection of blinds and curtains were stolen from a garage in Corby.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary at a property in Winterbourne Court, Corby, some time between 9am on Wednesday, December 21, and 3am on Thursday, December 22.

A police spokesman said: “The offender/s broke into a garage and stole assorted blinds and curtains.”

Witnesses or anyone who may have information about the stolen items is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.