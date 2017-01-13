Blast of snow hits Northampton - but it's clearing south already

A band of snow sweeping across Northampton is set to clear this morning say forecasters, but icy temperatires are set to remain.
Townsfolk woke up to a dusting of snow this morning as a snow flurries hit the region.
However, the dark grey clouds are already starting to clear as the weather front moves in a southeasterly direction.
The Met Office states on its website: "From late morning conditions will improve with sunny periods developing as the snow showers clear southwards. However, it will remain cold and windy with coastal gales. Maximum Temperature 4 °C."
Chron readers have been up bright and early to snap the snow in their area, including Eilidh Mairi Marlow, who took a wonderful pictrure of the Racecourse covered in a blanket of the white stuff.
So far there has only been one reported accident on the roads, on Eastfield Road in Duston. Slight delays are being experienced in the area.