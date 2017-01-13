Blast of snow hits Northampton - but it's clearing south already

A band of snow sweeping across Northampton is set to clear this morning say forecasters, but icy temperatires are set to remain.

Townsfolk woke up to a dusting of snow this morning as a snow flurries hit the region.

Trish Wills snapped this shot of Heyford Fishery.

However, the dark grey clouds are already starting to clear as the weather front moves in a southeasterly direction.

The Met Office states on its website: "From late morning conditions will improve with sunny periods developing as the snow showers clear southwards. However, it will remain cold and windy with coastal gales. Maximum Temperature 4 °C."

Chron readers have been up bright and early to snap the snow in their area, including Eilidh Mairi Marlow, who took a wonderful pictrure of the Racecourse covered in a blanket of the white stuff.

So far there has only been one reported accident on the roads, on Eastfield Road in Duston. Slight delays are being experienced in the area.

Janet Heeler took this picture of Blisworth in the blizzard.

Minnie Teckman's dog was enjoying the snow in Bradlaugh Fields.

Lisa Stansfield went out the house to find Obelisk Rise covered in snow.