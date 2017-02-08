Blades aerobatic team to host Valentine’s Day couple for one-off afternoon in Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire-based aerobatic team, The Blades are set to host a unique competition for one loved-up couple this Valentine's Day.

The Blades will play host to two people for an exclusive afternoon at the team’s base at Sywell Aerodrome where they will have a private balcony viewing of their very own ‘Heart in the Sky’.

They will enjoy a private meet and greet with the team, a champagne lunch and receive a one-off signed print from their day.

Blade pilot, Kirsty Murphy, said: “‘The Blades Heart’ is sometimes requested for special occasions such as a wedding.

“This would be a great opportunity for someone thinking about proposing on the day or if a couple is celebrating a special anniversary and is looking for an alternative gift to give one another which is miles above the rest.’’

A leading display team of former Red Arrow pilots, The Blades are renowned for their cutting-edge aerobatics.

The Blades have more than 30,000 flying hours across a range of aircraft and, combined, have flown more than 4,000 displays making them some of the most experienced display pilots in the country.

For full details on how to enter visit: www.theblades.com/the-blades-news