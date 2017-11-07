Bingo players evacuated in Northampton after light fitting fire

Hundreds of Bingo players had to be evacuated from a Northampton hall last night after a fire in a light fitting.

The players at Beacon Bingo in Weedon Road had to file out into the street at around 8.20pm last night (Monday, November 6).

Three fire engines attended the scene after fire alarms at the venue sounded.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: "It was a fire in a fluorescent electrical tube in a light fitting.

"But it was out when we got there."

One bingo player praised the staff at the venue for filing customers out into the street when the fire alarms sounded mid-game.

Firefighters left the scene at around 8.50pm.