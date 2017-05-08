Bikers bring toys and sweet to Northampton boy injured in hit-and-run motorbike incident

Bikers from across the county came together to support an eight-year-old Northampton boy who was hit by a stolen motorbike.

Eddie Archer, aged eight, from Goldings, Northampton, was hospitalised with severe injuries after he was run over and left for dead by two men riding a stolen motorbike in a hit-and-run incident on April 19.

The bikers met up on Facebook to organise the ride to Eddie's house.

Now, after hearing Eddie's story, a group of motorcyclists rode their bikes to the recovering little boy's house and surprised him with sweets and toys.

Eddie's mother, Chantelle Archer, 25, said: "I'm so grateful to everyone that turned out to show their support, even when they don't know him.

"I could barely think when I heard what had happened on the day in April. It was horrendous.

"Eddie's going better now. I'm not sure he's so bothered by it all but he's still a bit scared of motorbikes. But the bikers on Saturday did everything to show him people still care."

The group came to Eddie's house to bring him sweets and 'show him not all bikers are bad'.

The fourteen bikers, who organised the meetup on Facebook, met at the King Billy Rock Bar, Northampton, at noon before riding to Eddie's house, where his friends and family brought him outside to meet them.

Olly Chown, 22, who organised the ride through Facebook, said: "I heard about what happened to Eddie and I just wanted to show him that bikers aren't bad people.

"His accident was caused by two yobbos who stole a bike. They weren't bikers. They don't represent any of us.

"We brought him a Lego set, some sweets and a wind-up motorcycle."

Fourteen bikers arrived to show their support.

Eddie was hit in an incident between Entwood Drive and Dell Crescent on April 19.

The motorbike, which had been stolen, was seen circling the Goldings area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm and was driven by two riders, who did not stop at the scene.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident 430 of today, or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.