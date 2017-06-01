Bike stolen from outside Corby bookies

Police want to hear from anyone who may have been offered this bike for sale.

It was stolen from George Street, Corby, sometime between 3.30pm and 5pm on Friday, May 19.

A police spokesman said: “The owner had secured the bicycle to a pillar outside Betfred but the lock was cut and the bike taken.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.