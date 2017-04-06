Bid to find owners of stolen jewellery after burglaries in Rushden and Stanion

Officers are trying to trace the owners of a number of items of jewellery recovered in recent weeks following two separate burglaries.

Two stolen cars were recovered following separate burglaries.

More of the stolen items which police are trying to reunite with their owners

One was in Rushden on Friday, December 2, 2016 and the other in Stanion on Monday, January 30 this year.

A police spokesman said: “Stolen items were found inside both of the cars, however some of these did not relate to the burglaries and police are trying to reunite these pieces with the rightful owners.”

Anybody who recognises any of the jewellery pictured can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 16000396922.

Proof of ownership will be required.