Bicycle and games console among items stolen in Northampton burglary

A bicycle and electronics were among items stolen for a Northampton house early on Wednesday morning.
The burglar(s) broke into the Prentice Court property via the front door between 4am and 6am on October 25.
They stole a yellow bike (pictured), a black PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 games, a laptop and two cameras.
Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
