Bhangra-inspired fitness founder visits Northampton for one-off masterclass

The founder of a popular fitness craze visited a Northampton school to host a one off fitness session.

Kirit Thakore hosted the class at the Caroline Chisholm School gym for a one-night-only session on March 16, teaching 'simple but powerful' moves from bhangra in a calorie blazing fitness workout.

Fitness-goers

Having been in the fitness industry for over 20 years, Kirit has vast knowledge and experience in delivering fitness classes including, martial arts, the insanity workout, boxing, circuits, weights and variations of HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training).

Kirit was introduced to bhangra through a video, which was posted on his Facebook wall in 2014 and quickly saw the potential.

He searched on YouTube for basic and easy to learn bhangra moves, knowing that if he could easily carry out the exercises then so could his fitness clients.

BhangraBlaze is now taught by more than 25 instructors across the UK and fitness-goers can attend classes with host Deena Haria every Thursday from 6:30pm - 7:30pm.