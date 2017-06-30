Best of the best! Hospital & Outreach Education in Northampton wins honour in Education Awards

An education unit that works with children and young people who cannot attend school due to health issues has won an award at the Northamptonshire Education Awards.

Hospital & Outreach Education, based in Far Cotton, Northampton, won the award at the ceremony held earlier this week at Wicksteed Park. The awards are organised by the Northants Telegraph, the Northampton Chronicle & Echo and the Daventry Express.

Penny Calardo from Stagecoach Performing Arts Kettering with Special School or SEN Provision of the Year Finalists Mr Bateson Windmill School and John Akers Teamwork Trust.

The category, Special School or SEN Provision of the Year, was sponsored by Stagecoach Theatre Arts. The other finalists were Mr Bateson, of Windmill School, and John Akers, of Teamwork Trust.

The judging panel said of the winners: "Hospital and Outreach Education is a Pupil Referral Unit for children and young people with medical and mental health difficulties who can’t attend school full-time.

"There are two teaching centres in the general hospitals, two in CAMHS settings, two outreach centres and students in homes and integrating back to school with another one about to open in a unit for young people with eating disorders.

"Hospital and Outreach Education is for students aged four to 18 years and provides direct teaching and support for transition back to school or onto college etc.

"All their pupils have a personalised learning programme which may involve attending an outreach centre, accessing lessons in a virtual environment, learning from home or integrating back to their home schools.

"Staff also offer advice, support and guidance to schools in Northamptonshire on inclusion of pupils with medical and mental health difficulties and how these impact on their behaviours, attendance, achievement and attainment," the statement said.